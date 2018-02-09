BRADENTON – A man is arrested for making bomb threats against Bradenton Christian School.

According to a Bradenton Police press release, police arrested 33-year-old Kadeem Wilkinson after responding to a call of a man making threats about shooting and having a bomb at Bradenton Christian School.

At around 8:30 A.M., Friday, February 9, Wilkinson entered the car drop off lane and made threats against the school before driving away. An off-duty Bradenton police officer saw his license plate number and gave it to arriving officers.

Wilkinson was taken into custody as his home. He is charged with making bomb threats and possession of a firearm by a felon.