DESOTO COUNTY – One of four universal solar powered plants is commissioned in DeSoto County. Florida Power & Light and community leaders were on hand for the commissioning of the FPL Wildflower Solar Energy Center Friday, February 9.

The new plant is one of four universal solar energy centers in the state. Universal solar plants have batteries on site for storage of excess energy.

FPL operates a total of ten solar power plants across Florida with four additional solar plants on track to be completed next month.

DeSoto County is the birthplace of universal solar in the Sunshine State.

In 2009, FPL chose the county for the location of Florida’s first solar power plant, the largest solar PV power plant in the country at the time. Today, FPL operates three solar plants in DeSoto County alone.