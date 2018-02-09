SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at JDubs Brewing Company in Sarasota.

The business is organizing Saturday’s 4th Annual Dub Fest from 2 P.M. to 11 P.M. Saturday, February 10, at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. Several food trucks will be selling items at the event.

The music and craft beer festival will partially benefit the Sarasota Humane Society. Pets will be available for adoption. Admission prices vary, depending on type of pass.

JDubs Owner Jeremy Joerger talks about the highlights of the event.

