SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota votes to file an opioid lawsuit in federal court against several pharmaceutical companies.

According to news release from the law firms, the Sarasota City Commission unanimously voted to retain Kirk Pinkerton, P.A. and Steven W. Teppler and the Abbott Law Group.

Sarasota is filing the lawsuit to recover damages related to the opioid epidemic. The attorney team will file a lawsuit in federal court with the middle district in Tampa against as many as seven or more major pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and their distributors.

The city will not incur any expenses unless recovered during the lawsuit. Hundreds of cities across the United States have filed similar suits in federal courts.