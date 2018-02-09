BRADENTON – A Bradenton heroin dealer is facing life in prison after a jury finds him guilty of trafficking cocaine and firearms charges.

Woodrow Pressey, 47, was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, February 7, of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He now faces up to life in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years.

The Bradenton Herald says Pressey was indicted on September 6 as part of the Operation Hot Batch, a federal-local operation that targeted drug dealers selling heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

The initial possession with intent to sell charge Pressey faced included fentanyl, but he was only found guilty of the possession of cocaine.