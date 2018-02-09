BRADEN RIVER – The Braden River girls had yet to be defeated in district play this season, and they took on Sarasota in the district basketball finals tonight.

It was a close game at the half, but the Pirates went on an 18-0 run before Downtown Kelly Brown broke the streak, then later she hits Kate Meyer for the bucket.

Brown would then again go coast-to-coast for the basket, but the Pirates O Mariah Gordon returns the favor with a full-court dash of her own.

As The Sailors try to beat the press, Cheyenne Stubbs makes a phenomenal steal, and passes to Hannah Witham who hits Julia Rodriguez for the hoop, and the Pirates win the district title 89-58 after a 55-point second half, and will host their Regional Quarterfinals, while Sarasota will be on the road for theirs. It is the first district championship in school history for the girls.