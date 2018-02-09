SARASOTA COUNTY – The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board has approved $1.8 million for a very good reason. It will fund three new initiatives, four grants and support for programs the Barancik family funds annually.

The new initiatives aim to address immediate needs in the areas of student success, environmental stewardship and family enrichment.

According to the Herald-Tribune, one of those initiatives is a partnership with Sarasota County Schools to spend $87,500 over five years to launch the Educators Rising Initiative. The program will recruit high school students to become teachers by offering career and technical education and dual enrollment courses.

Students will gain additional career experience in a new Florida Future Educators of America student club.