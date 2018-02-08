VENICE- The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom tour visits Southwest Florida this week.

A stunning attraction for tourists at Page Field in Fort Myers; but for World War II Veterans, Jimmy Nixon and Angelo Yerace, it’s a relic from a gruesome time.

92 year-old, Angelo Yerace was a motor machinist in the U.S. Navy for from 1943 to 1946, enlisting at 18 years old

Yerace was aboard a landing craft on D-Day.

“There were all these noises going on. I was only 18 years old. I was scareder than hell,” Yerace said,

This was time in Yerace’s life he says he tries to forget.

But 89 year-old, Jimmy Nixon says his hunger to fly couldn’t wait until he turned 18.

Nixon said, “I actually stole a baptismal certificate and I had filled it out. Only thing is, I lied about my age and the date and everything.”

Fueling his fire… later becoming a first–class Navy Seamen, aboard a troop transport to the Philippines for nearly two years. 50 years later, his love for flying is still burning in his heart.

“I’ve had half a dozen airplanes,” he said.

On Thursday, these Veterans traveled on a four-engine, B-17 G, originally used for Air Rescue and later used for fire fighting.

The Wings of Freedom Tour in Venice continues through Sunday.