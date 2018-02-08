NBC News – The federal government will shut down at midnight Thursday if Congress cannot reach a deal on a budget by then.

The Senate is offering a bill to provide more stability with a two-year outline to fund the government instead of weeks at a time.

There is opposition to the bill in the House, with conservatives worried it adds too much to a tremendous national debt and Democrats angry it does not include a fix for DACA.

“This is a terrible bill, substantively and symbolically, for the United States of America,” said Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks.

The day after her marathon speech supporting Dreamers, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she is voting no, but not forcing her colleagues to join her.

House Speaker Paul Ryan promised an immigration vote, but with the condition that President Trump will agree with the plan.

