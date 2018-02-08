MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of several types of scams making the rounds including the IRS scam.

According to Sheriff Rick Wells, a Bradenton woman was recently contacted by phone saying she was being investigated for tax fraud and there was a warrant for her arrest. The caller told her the warrant would be lifted if she paid $500 in gift cards which she did. The victim then realized it was scam and contacted the MCSO.

If you receive calls such as this one asking for money or gift cards, treat the call as a scam and notify law enforcement. Anyone seeking information on scams can call the MCSO at 941-747-3011.