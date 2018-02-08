SARASOTA – In this edition of “Political Corner,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson break down the House District 72 Special Election.

The candidates — Republican James Buchanan, Democrat Margaret Good and Libertarian Alison Foxall — are coming off a campaign forum Monday at Gulf and Bay Club on Siesta Key.

Some political heavyweights have been weighing in on the campaign, including Gov. Rick Scott, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Maryland governor and presidential candidate Martin O’Malley.

Foxall picked up an endorsement from the Sarasota Observer. Early voting ends on Saturday and the election is Tuesday, February 13. District 72 covers parts of Sarasota County.