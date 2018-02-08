SARASOTA – Mote Marine Laboratory announced in a press conference Thursday, February 8, that it will build “a spectacular new aquarium” within Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota County.

The Mote Science Education Aquarium concept would be on five acres of Sarasota County-owned land and would be more than twice the size of the aquarium on City Island.

Mote is now planning to initiate a formal request for a lease to be approved.

According to a release from Mote Marine, it will expand the ability to feature marine animals and scientific displays from around the world; deepen visitors’ experiences through interactive teaching labs, onsite diving programs, scientific demonstrations and creatively interwoven, interactive technology; and above all, provide informal science education to a larger, more diverse audience. More than three million Florida residents will be able to access Mote Science Education Aquarium by driving 60 minutes or less, and the projected visitor number for opening year is near 700,000.

“The rebirth of Mote Aquarium on the mainland will not only help us grow our informal science education and outreach programs and develop a more ocean-literate society,” Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s President & CEO, Dr. Michael P. Crosby said. “This will provide Mote researchers, science and technology entrepreneurs and their international partners much-needed facilities for expanded intensive research and allow Mote’s best and brightest to excel in addressing the significant threats facing Earth’s oceans.”