MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County Animal Services is discounting adoption fees for the week of February 12 to February 17 in the spirit of spreading the love for Valentine’s Day.

During that week, adoption fees for dogs and cats from MCAS will be $10. It’s a steep discount from the usual $80 adoption fee for dogs and $40 fee for cats. All adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip and rabies certificate.

There will be a fee of $15 for Manatee County residents to license their pet.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the “Will UB Mine” $10 adoption fee special will be held at the 305 25th St. W. location in Palmetto or the ‘cats only’ shelter at 1002 Manatee Ave. W. location in downtown Bradenton.