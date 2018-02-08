SARASOTA – Two Sarasota police officers prevent a man from committing suicide.

According to Sarasota Police Department’s Twitter account, the man was attempting to jump in front of cars in the 3700 block of North Washington Boulevard while holding his young daughter in his arms.

When Officer Crenshaw and Officer Pullara arrived, they pulled the man and his daughter out of traffic. They were taken to the emergency medical care they needed.

Every day we put our uniform to serve & protect our City no matter the call. Today Ofc Crenshaw & Ofc Pullara we're dispatched to the 3700 blk N Washington to assist @SarasotaSheriff w/ an attempted suicide.

Both the man and the girl are expected to recover.