SARASOTA – The head of Sarasota Military Academy resigns. Dr. Robin Livingston will become an assistant principal at Suncoast Polytechnical High School.

Dr. Livingston’s departure was announced to SMA parents in a letter Tuesday, February 6, stating Livingston’s last day would be Friday, February 9.

According to the Herald-Tribune, she had been the school for 11 years, starting as a teacher and assistant administrator until she was promoted to head of the high school two years ago.

Effective February 12, Christina Bowman will serve as the interim head of school for the high school campus until a new head is chosen. The school has also asked parents to attend a forum March 6 to offer their input on what characteristics the school should look for in a new head of the high school.