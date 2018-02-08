MANATEE COUNTY – Gary Kompothecras, of 1-800 Ask Gary fame and creator of MTV’s Siesta Key, was arrested for DUI Thursday, February 8, after driving 100 miles per hour over JD Young Bridge in Manatee County.

According to Manatee county Sheriff’s Office, Kompothecras’ silver Porsche passed a Manatee County Deputy at a high rate of speed around 1:40 A.M. on I-75.

The deputy pulled him over and asked to Kompothecras to perform a field sobriety test. Kompothecras could not say the alphabet or keep his balance while walking a straight line, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He also refused a breathalyzer test.

Kompothecras was taken into custody and transported to Manatee County Jail.