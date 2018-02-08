MANATEE COUNTY – Gary Kompothecras, of 1-800 Ask Gary fame and creator of MTV’s Siesta Key, was arrested for DUI Thursday, February 8, after driving 100 miles per hour over JD Young Bridge in Manatee County.

According to Manatee county Sheriff’s Office, Kompothecras’ silver Porsche passed a Manatee County Deputy at a high rate of speed around 1:40 A.M. on I-75.

“I’m surprised that he would be drinking and driving number one,” Siesta Key resident, John Wilson, says. “And speeding number two, and I hope the law takes appropriate actions and he faces consequences just like anyone else would.”

The deputy pulled Kompothecras over and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. When asked to recite the alphabet, Kompothecras reportedly stated he had a PHD and knew the alphabet, but could not recite it despite numerous attempts. He also refused a breathalyzer test.

Siesta Key resident Brian White says he couldn’t care less about the arrest. “I think it’s just kind of funny,” White says. “But it is what it is. If you get arrested for a DUI and you have so much going for you, what’s the point of drinking and driving. Call one of your friends or something.”

John Schopfer says the arrest doesn’t change his opinion of Kompothecras. “It is very unfortunate. For him, he does a lot of the community, he’s known to be a very generous person, takes care of a lot of people, but we make decisions that are wrong sometimes.”

Kompothecras was taken into custody and transported to Manatee County Jail. He was later released on $500 bail. Kompothecras is due back in court on March 12.