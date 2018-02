MANATEE COUNTY – A former Manatee County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who pleaded guilty to child porn charges is sentenced to prison.

State attorney Ed Brodsky’s office announced Gerald Lee Leirer was sentenced to 44 years for multiple counts of possession of child pornography, molestation and sexual battery.

Leirer is a retired Manatee Sheriff’s Office sergeant who at one point was the supervisor of the Crimes Against Children unit. Leirer pleaded guilty to the court in December.