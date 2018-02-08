SARASOTA – Opera Now Magazine labels him one of their artists to watch. Matthew Vickers is a tenor for the Sarasota Opera who currently has a lead role in Manon Lescaut.

Matthew Vickers majored in vocal performance as an undergrad but still says opera was something he fell into.

“I did not have a classical music background in opera,” Vickers says. “I was never exposed to it growing up so my first exposure to opera was in college with a local opera company in Lynchburg, Virginia.”

Opera by definition means works and Vickers worked his way onto the main stage in 2016 when the artist he was understudying fell sick. The adrenaline still flows through Vickers’ body today

“It is the culmination of a lot of elite art forms. There’s the visual, there’s sound, there’s movement, theirs dance, theirs scenery… it’s the best of all of these things”

Vickers spends two hours getting ready to play Cavalier Des Grieux. It’s a role he’s been studying for a long time.

“This just happens to be my favorite opera,” Vickers exclaims, “and has been for about eight years, ever since I first listened to it and looked at it. I sort of dreamed of doing this role ever since then.”

He says it’s difficult to spot glaring similarities between himself and Des Grieux because they are two centuries apart, but there is one thing…

” His willingness to do almost anything in the name of love and in the name of his feelings for his love.”

It’s a trait you’ll see in four acts, some of which feature Vickers donning a sword and a cape.

“Appearing as if it were a completely natural and believable as well that you were of this time period as people watch you and where you place your feet and how you keep a sword and how you unsheathe it.”

Manon Lescaut premieres Saturday, February 10, at the Sarasota Opera House and runs through March 23.