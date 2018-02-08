SARASOTA – Marie Thérèse Lacroix is a Figurative Expressionist Artist known as “Lacroix.” Unique as her work is, she transforms it into what she calls “Designer Wearable Clothing.”

Lacroix grew up in Quebec and was influenced by French culture. She studied Fine Art in Montreal, Philadelphia and at the Ringling College of Art and Design.

Lacroix Art is recognized by its vibrant display of colors. On canvas, she expresses her love for people and nature. In 2017, she was contracted by a Montreal fashion house to launch her wearable-art clothing collection.

Lacroix is currently looking for representation here on the Suncoast. In the meantime, you can view her clothing collection here.

Friday’s Holmes Beach Art Walks are from 5:30-7:30 P.M every Friday. They’re featuring a meet and greet and a live painting demo with Anna Maria Island’s Cory Wright. The Holmes Beach Art walk is at Waterline Lobby at Waterline Marina Resort.

