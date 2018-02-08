BRADENTON – Bradenton Police makes eight arrests in an operation targeting illicit narcotics sales within the city.

More than nine pounds of suspected synthetic marijuana, five grams of marijuana, 67.5 grams of cocaine and four firearms were seized Wednesday, February 7.

According to the Bradenton Herald, following a long-term investigation, detectives with the SWAT team searched multiple Bradenton homes after obtaining enough probable cause for a judge to issue search warrants.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.