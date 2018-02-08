VENICE – The Plantation Community Foundation holds the Celebrity Golf Classic this week.
The Celebrity Golf Classic, the primary fund raiser for the Foundation, matches celebrity players from professional sports with foursomes at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
A meet-and-greet dinner, luncheon and gala dinner after golf are part of the event.
The Classic celebrates its 26th year this year. Our very own Don Brennan is one of the celebrities participating!
2018 Celebrity Golf Classic participants:
- Bernie Allen
- Bob Allietta
- Joe Avrault
- Stan Bahnsen
- Gary Bell
- Butch Benton
- Ken Berry
- Jackie Brandt
- Jim Brown
- Frank Carpin
- Joe Casiglione
- Larry Eisenhower
- Craig Faulkner
- Rich Folkers
- Jim Foubister
- Tim Fox
- Ken Frailing
- Wayne Garrett
- Bob Gorrell
- Don Guercio
- Bobby Guindon
- Bill Gullickson
- ‘Ron Hall
- Rick Hamilton
- Bob Harrigan
- Bob Harrison
- John Hirschbeck
- Ken Hodge
- Bruce Howard
- Billy Johnson
- Sam Jones
- Andy Kosco
- Frank Kostro
- Jacques Lemaire
- Reggie Lemelin
- Skip Lockwood
- Lowell MacDonald
- Mike McBath
- Joe McCabe
- Sam McDowell
- Andy McGaggigan
- Danny McManus
- Rick Miller
- Jim Morrison
- Dave O’Brien
- John O’Donoghue
- David Palmer
- Jim Perry
- Gary Peters
- Rico Petrocelli
- Shane Rawley
- Phil Regan
- Glenn Ressler
- Rick Reuschel
- Pat Richter
- Phil Roof
- Ken Sanders
- Don Schwall
- Steve Shutt
- Ken Singleton
- Bob Stinson
- Carl Taylor
- George Thomas
- Mike Torrez
- Greg Truitt
- Jack Voigt
- Henry Waszcuk
- Bob White