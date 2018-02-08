VENICE – The Plantation Community Foundation holds the Celebrity Golf Classic this week.

The Celebrity Golf Classic, the primary fund raiser for the Foundation, matches celebrity players from professional sports with foursomes at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

A meet-and-greet dinner, luncheon and gala dinner after golf are part of the event.

The Classic celebrates its 26th year this year. Our very own Don Brennan is one of the celebrities participating!

2018 Celebrity Golf Classic participants: