SARASOTA- 27 million viewers tuned into This Is Us after the Super Bowl. When viewers weren’t crying, they were able to see some of what could be done to prevent a fire.

“Yes, it was sad that that character did lose their life in a fire,” Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier said. “But it does bring out the idea of being careful with what you have in the kitchen making sure that your fire safe and aware of all the things that can happen and turn out to be that devastating.”

Chief Regnier says check your kitchen appliances to see if they’re fire resistant.

“We want to make sure the crock pots that are being used today are UL listed,” Regnier said. “Make sure that you keep everything away from that crock pot so it doesn’t catch fire if there is some kind of problem with the actual appliance.”

Regnier says never leave something on the stove unattended. And check your smoke alarms.

“The older smoke detectors still have batteries,” Regnier said. “The newer ones have 10-year batteries within them, they’re sealed. Once those expire in ten years you actually throw them away and buy a new smoke detector, but there are a lot that are still out there that are utilized by batteries. We recommend every six months that the batteries get changed.”

If you do find yourself in a fire, stay low to the ground and cover your mouth.

“If there is smoke within the structure you want to get low so you’re near clean air,” Regnier said. “The smoke rises, however we want people to get out, so the faster you get out the better.”

Once you’re out the fire, don’t go back in for pets or possessions.

“Once you’re out stay out,” Regnier said. “Let the firefighters come and take care of whatever issue there is. If you have an animal inside or something that’s still inside, we’re the professionals, we’ll go inside, and we have the right equipment to take care of that issue.”

Chief Regnier also recommends having a designated meeting place for your family outside the home.