SARASOTA COUNTY – Trey Burton’s historic touchdown pass in Eagles’ upset has turned Venice High grad into a household name.

Burton has appeared on TNT and TMZ Sports. He was scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before his appearance was cancelled.

All this attention because Burton became the second non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history when his one-yard bullet to quarterback Nick Foles connected on a critical fourth and goal play.

The play, called “Philly Special,” had been installed sometime during the Eagles’ playoff run. But such a call is dependent on timing and game situation.

Burton will remain busy. He’ll participate in the Eagles parade on Thursday, February 8, through the streets of Philadelphia. Next month, he becomes an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with anyone, but he obviously would love to return to the City of Brotherly Love.