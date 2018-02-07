SUNCOAST – National High School Signing Day (February 7) sweeps the Suncoast.

At Manatee High School, eight athletes signed their letters. Rachel Sadler is staying in Florida to play volleyball at Jacksonville State. Two young men are Ivy League-bound: Joshua Betts is going to Dartmouth and Brett Gerber is going to Yale; he made sure to touch on who he’s looking forward to playing next season.

“There’s no question it’s Harvard. That’s the rivalry, that’s the game, Harvard – Yale,” said the Yale-bound Gerber. “We’re playing at Fenway this year and it should be a great time.”

RB Bryce Williams of Cardinal Mooney signs with U. Of Minnesota for football.@SNNTV @Cardinal_Mooney pic.twitter.com/TwpyCgQVzB — Donny Brennan (@DonnyBrennan) February 7, 2018

Dylan Spagnolo is going to Bethany College and then the string of JuCo-bound guys as Sir Williams goes to Morningside, Cedric Waters to Asa College, Javarious Pollock to Dakota and running back Joshua Booker to Itasca. Booker touches on what ultimately led him to go the junior college route.

“I figured if I go to this junior college, I’ll end up making it bigger than people thought,” Booker explained. “And I’m just here to prove a lot of people wrong. Some people get over looked.”

14 signing from Venice today. In case you’re wondering… that’s A LOT. Wow! @VHSIndianSports pic.twitter.com/J6MZ2pGqZz — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) February 7, 2018

Down at Booker High, a trio of young men are playing football at the next level. Jamal Benson and Jermaine Ziegler are a package deal to Eastern Arizona College. Talik Keaton, who recently de-committed from USF, looks to be the next Randy Moss as he signs to play ball at Marshall.

“Marshall showed a lot of love. It’s like a family,” Keaton said. “Coach texts me every morning, every night to make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing in school. So, I love the coaches, environment and the players.”

Riverview Rams well represented on National Signing Day. @SNNTV @Riverview_Rams . All the Suncoast signings on SNN tonight. pic.twitter.com/2sEB1mbKCL — Donny Brennan (@DonnyBrennan) February 7, 2018

Riverview had 7 athletes signing to go to the next level. First and foremost, Aaliyah Cunningham is going to run track at Yale, another Ivy Leaguer. The other 6 are football players. Arthur Brantley is going to Austin Peay, Brantley Seadrick is going to Murray State, while Cleve Grantley and Tavares Campbell are a package deal for Edward Waters College. Jamar Johnson is heading to Indiana, Jared “Moose” Griffith is all about this “U”, and the University of Miami.

“It feels good”, said Griffith. “I know my mom’s happy because I am going to be close to home, and I’m going to a great school.”

“I chose Indiana”, added Jamar Johnson. “It’s the best fit for me. The coaches, the environment, the team. I like the new tradition of the program. It was just the best fit.”

“It’s really exciting”, exclaims Aaliyah Cunningham. “I am just really appreciative of everything that has happened, my coaches, and the journey. It was all really overwhelming, so I am glad I am committed to Yale. It is really, really exciting.”

At Cardinal Mooney, they had a momentous signing as Bryce Williams, the Cougars’ phenomenal running back, will be going to the University of Minnesota. Head Coach Drew Lascari said that Williams touched the ball over 500 times and never fumbled the ball. Heading to the Golden Gophers is a dream come true for Williams.

“It is very meaningful”, said Bryce Williams. “I’m on to the next chapter. I can’t wait to get on campus and start my dream.”

National Signing is always a big production at Palmetto. In front of a filled auditorium, nine athletes signed the dotted line, earning a scholarship. Tre Goodman and Jason Spicer, Jr. get to play four more years together. They commit to William Penn University.

“A dream come true, all my life I’ve been waiting for this moment, I prayed to God and it’s finally here,” Spicer said.

Eriq Porter committed to Southeastern University, Sidney Pompey committed to Bethel College and Tyrique Castillo is going to the frigid north, signing with Wisconsin Lutheran College. Alonzo Houston and Jesse West signed with Carson Newnan University. For West, he based his decision off his career.

Been waiting to ask this to question all week. With the recent announcement of @RandyMoss heading to the HOF I've always considered @talikk72 his mini-me. Now it can become reality as Talik officially signs with @HerdFB today! #NSD18 #HERDSTRONG18 pic.twitter.com/FthGi94LiD — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) February 7, 2018

“So I knew I wanted to go to a Christian University and obtain a degree in religion with an emphasis on ministry, so when I had the opportunity to go somewhere and play football and obtain that degree I knew I wanted to go there.”

Across Manatee County, Braden River had four athletes sign. Chase Knopf and Brendan Bengtsson are both heading to Michigan, but playing at different schools. Knopf is playing for Albion and Brendan committed to Ferris State.

“My goal is to see him, him come see me, we will hang out and keep that bond.”

“It’s 17 hours away but I feel at home, coaches felt like a Dad figure, where I can come to them for any situation, that’s what Coach Bradley did for me as well.”

Almost ready to get underway here at Manatee. We have 8 student-athletes ready to make it official! #NSD18 @ManateeFB @RecruitManatee pic.twitter.com/D9x6o6qXvR — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) February 7, 2018

Other Pirates who signed are soccer starts Alexis Madrid and Isabella Vasquez, who are also playing in the regional final Friday.

“It feels really good signing, and going to playoffs because it’s our senior year and this is the farthest we’ve ever made it sine my freshman year.”

Venice really pumped out the players this year: 14 students signed the dotted line. State Champ and FHSAA 7A Scholar of the Year, Jared Bailey, committed to Bentley. “I chose Bentley because of their good business school,” Bailey said.

With only two years of football experience, Brenden Uribe, signs with New Mexico Military. “Couple of years ago I was in the hallway and school and Coach Peacock asked me to come play football for him, I wasn’t about it at first, and got better, won a state championship, and here I am.”

These Palmetto Tigers are college bound! 8 signing today to continue their football career. @CoachDaveMarino says this group’s leadership skills are what’s going to help them succeed at next level. Congrats guys! pic.twitter.com/r0RU56JpVK — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) February 7, 2018

Other Indian football signees include Riley Pracher to Northwest Missouri and William Holton to Central Methodist.

Swimming, soccer and basketball also represented at Venice Signing Day.

Southeast had 10 football players sign. Alex Taylor, Latrell Peavy, J.T. Galloway, Damon Poole, Tyler Stevenson,Teriq Houston, Devin Logan, Damien Washington, Korey Waters and Raeshaun Lopes. At Bayshore, 3 football players signed. Jassiel Velez, Michael Franks and Edwin Crespo, and let’s not forget Manatee High’s Chasten Whitfield who signed a fishing scholarship with Savannah College of Art and Design.