SARASOTA – Police now know the make and model of a car that struck and killed a 36-year-old Hialeah woman last month while she was walking on Fruitville Road.

According to Sarasota Police Department detectives, officers are looking for a 2004 to 2009 Mazda 3 with right front-end damage.

On Saturday, January 27th, 36-year-old Gisela Stainin was killed in the hit and run crash. Her body was found in the 4000 block of Fruitville Road by a passerby.

Police do not know the color of the car involved in the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SPD at 941 -366-8000.