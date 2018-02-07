SARASOTA COUNTY – The Siesta Promenade application is still incomplete.

According to Sarasota County officials, the biggest missing piece is an updated traffic analysis that was discussed on January 24 in a meeting between county planning officials and Kimley-Horn and Associates, Benderson’s consultant on the job.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the next analysis should address issues raised both by county planners and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Siesta Promenade is still in an early review stage. Once the submission is deemed complete by county staff, it will undergo a formal review, including a neighborhood workshop, and then must go through formal hearings before both the Planning Commission and the County Commission for approval.