SARASOTA – A SCAT bus and an SUV collide in Englewood.
The two vehicles crashed at around 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 7, on Indiana Avenue South at Green Street West. The bus was on the Englewood Beach Route 26, but did not have any passengers.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tells us the drivers of the bus and the SUV appeared to be uninjured.
SCAT reported on Twitter that a bus has taken over the route and passenger service has resumed.
Traffic deputies working vehicle crash at Indiana Avenue and Green Street West in Englewood. Very luckily there are no injuries however two lanes are currently shut down; one north & one south on Indiana Avenue South. Please avoid the area and drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/WiFAU26AHa
