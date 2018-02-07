SARASOTA – A SCAT bus and an SUV collide in Englewood.

The two vehicles crashed at around 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 7, on Indiana Avenue South at Green Street West. The bus was on the Englewood Beach Route 26, but did not have any passengers.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tells us the drivers of the bus and the SUV appeared to be uninjured.

SCAT reported on Twitter that a bus has taken over the route and passenger service has resumed.