SARASOTA – Sarasota TechActive classes harness technology to improve teaching.

The initiative has used $18 million from a variety of donors to make Sarasota County middle school classrooms more focused on digital learning.

The Herald-Tribune reports the program began with science and math classrooms in 2010, but eventually expanded to touch language arts and history classes. Students sit at pods rather than individual desks and they work in teams and they use their computers as part of the learning process.

In a new report analyzing the program’s impacts, it found that there was a 20% more interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers for Sarasota County students, as well as 18% more demonstrated interest in technology.

Seventy percent of students preferred the team approach, and 60% felt TechActive classes were more “real life” than the alternative.