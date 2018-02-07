SARASOTA – A Sarasota 12-year-old stars in a Super Bowl commercial with Peyton Manning.

Twelve-year-old Tori Bates was next to Peyton Manning in the vacation quarterback spot in a commercial for Universal Studios.

Bates, with the main role alongside Manning, was teaching him a Harry Potter spell. Some say she had quite the sense of humor as she told the retired quarterback, “You’re un-coachable!”

News Channel 8 reports Tori watched her big moment with her parents and brother at home. The 12-year-old said the Super Bowl commercial was certainly a highlight in her young career and she can’t wait for what’s next.