SARASOTA – Medical marijuana dispensaries will be able operate in the city limits after a unanimous decision by the Sarasota City Commission

The Herald-Tribune reports after a unanimous vote, medical marijuana dispensaries will now be operational in the city and those with prescriptions will be able to utilize them immediately.

State legislation had preempted the city’s ability to regulate the dispensaries, which led to commissioners placing a temporary ban on them until a solution could be found.

After four Sarasota residents spoke in favor of the dispensaries Tuesday, February 6, and no one from the public voiced opposition, the five commissioners took a final vote and passed the resolution.