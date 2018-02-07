CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Port Charlotte man suspected of setting several recent fires in Charlotte County is now in custody.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office arrests 21-year-old Brandon Wilson after witnesses and other evidence connected him to the scene.

Wilson is facing several arson and violation of probation charges.

Wilson became a person of interest in the investigations after a witness came forward and provided detectives with photos of a vehicle in the area of the brush fires that occurred on Mayville Avenue and McManaway Avenue. Wilson’s vehicle was stopped Tuesday, February 6, by deputies. During the search, a shotgun and gas cans were found.

Wilson was arrested for arson of dwelling or structure, malicious land burning and violation of probation.