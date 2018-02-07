SARASOTA – Election Day for The District 72 State House seat is Tuesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 7, a well known national figure flew in to support Democratic candidate, Margaret Good.

Martin O’Malley, the former Governor of Maryland and former candidate for President, joined the Democrats of Sarasota County to support Margaret Good’s campaign efforts.

Volunteers and supporters joined O’Malley in making phone calls to encourage residents to vote for Good during next week’s Special Election.

“What I spend my political time doing is helping good people that have the courage to go out there and run and I’m really honored to be able to come in today and help Margaret Good. She’s running and exciting campaign… jobs, education, opportunity,” O’Malley said. “It’s all about contacting voters and going to be firing up supporters for this last push.”

6 days until Election Day! @MartinOMalley joins Democrats of Sarasota County to support @GoodforFlorida campaign. More tonight @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/NyAkNaxNbu — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) February 7, 2018

Those who can’t vote on Election Day are encouraged to vote early.

Ballots are open from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Elections Office in Sarasota, Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, and the North Sarasota Library.