LAKEWOOD RANCH – In boys Regional Quarterfinals soccer, Cardinal Mooney was the lone team to advance tonight. St. Stephen’s lost, Riverview was eliminated, Out–of–Door Academy, and Braden River both lost, so all of their seasons are over. Cardinal Mooney plays Labelle at home Saturday night in the Regional Quarterfinals.

It was a battle of the Ranches in this boys regional quarterfinal game. Lakewood Ranch hosting Wiregrass Ranch, and it was Wiregrass 1–0 at the half.

Second half action, The Mustangs’ Ben Soto makes a nice save keeping the ball in play but Jackson Trudel gets it for the Bulls and shoots, but a pretty easy save for Ryan Freeman.

Still 1–0 when Alex Thompson passes to Soto who puts it up, and its headed by Wilmer Yanez and it makes its way to Travis Freeman who shoots and scores, tying the game for the Mustangs. 1–1 with 26 minutes to go.

The Mustangs get another chance on a corner kick by Josh Hays, and he hits it right, but the Stangs can’t convert, and it was still 1–1.

With just under 6 minutes to go in the game the Bulls get it to Ryan Al Katib who dribbles a bit, then shoots, and scores!! That was the game winner as Wiregrass Ranch eliminates the Mustangs 2–1