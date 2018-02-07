SARASOTA – February 7th is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Keenan Jenkins didn’t know there was a virus plaguing his community.

“On a normal conversation, it’s not even brought up, it wasn’t brought up to me until my senior year in high school,” said Jenkins. He is the Operations Specialist at CAN Community Health.

Already being judged for the color of their skin, Jenkins says it’s a label the black community doesn’t want, to be HIV positive.

“A lot of people don’t want to talk about it, they shy away from the subject, it’s a touchy subject,” said Jenkins.

At 26 years old, he reflects on his past and the people he’s met.

“It shocking that there’s a possibility that a lot of my friends and previous partners could have possibly had HIV or came in contact with someone or any type of HIV,” he said.

In 2016, the CD reported more than 10,000 white people were diagnosed with the HIV virus, compared to more than 17,000 African Americans diagnosed.

“I think lack of education and lack of education is the two main reasons why it affects the African American and all minorities,” said Jenkins.

Spreading the message and encouraging others to do the same.

“I’ve actually taken a couple of my friends to get tested with me just because I’m in health care and I know the importance of it and I know lot more than I did, so when you know better you do better,” said Jenkins.

Saturday, February 10th, at Fred Atkins Park, CAN Community Health is offering free HIV/ AIDS testing and flu shots. The event is from 12 to 4 P.M. and there will be free food, music and activities.