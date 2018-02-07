SARASOTA – An annual author luncheon is the only opportunity for the Library Foundation for Sarasota County (LFSC) to raise money.

“And we always have a well known author come, and this year it was James Patterson, so we’re all very excited!” LFSC President Linda Getzen said.

The LFSC and its sell–out crowd of 600 are trying to provide the library system with things it really needs, like audio books and E–books.

“Just like regular books, there can be a long waiting line for those things, and there are not enough tax dollars to beef up that program,” Getzen said.

So they raised 200,000 dollars by asking the question, “What E–book would you donate?”

“People maybe physically cannot come to the library,” Getzen said. “Let’s say they are elderly, or they cannot get out of the house, but they can still download books online and enjoy books for free.”

Or on the other end of the spectrum, kids.

“One thing we need to remember both as parents and grandparents: It’s not the school’s job to get kids reading; that is not the school’s job,” Patterson said while speaking at the luncheon.

“Kids are using more E–books than paperback books, or maybe they’re using a combination of both, so we wanna provide opportunities for kids so they can read as much as possible,” Getzen said.

By donating an E–book, you’re not just changing libraries – you’re changing lives.

“If they can’t read, chances are they won’t be as good of citizens as they might be,” Patterson said. “They won’t be as good of spouses, as good human beings, and there are studies that show readers are just more compassionate. They just are.”

The campaign will help Sarasota County Libraries add nearly 8,000 new E-books, audio books and databases to the online collection.

To donate, visit www.sarasotalibraryfoundation.org or call 941-228-6274.