NBC News – People carry around less cash these days, opting instead for safer and more convenient digital options like debit and credit cards or so-called digital wallets. So what do you do if you owe someone money?

Venmo is a mobile payment app that allows users to make and share payments to family and friends in the U.S. using a smartphone number or email. When ready, recipients simply hit the “cash out” button and it’ll be in the bank account in one to three business days. The app is free for iOS and Android.

Zelle is quickly becoming the go-to app for transferring money because of so many reputable banks and credit unions that are on board with it. The biggest advantage of using Zelle is that transfers can be done in minutes, though the first transfer takes one to three business days. The app is free for iOS and Android.

The cash app from Square Cash is probably the simplest to use due to its straightforward design. It does also offer some advantages over its competitors, such as the ability to enable auto cash out and cancel transactions, if necessary. The app is free for iOS and Android.