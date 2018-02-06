NBC News – First responders are describing their encounter with one of Florida’s most gruesome crimes for the first time.

Jeff Fisher, a neighbor, was the first to answer cries for help from John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon.

Fisher told investigators he was lying in bed when he heard unusual noises outside. Then, he said he heard a scream, prompting him to run outside. He laid eyes on Austin Harrouff.

“I saw him slamming Michelle’s car door, then I’m a little fuzzy. I saw Michelle come out of the door in the garage and he grabs a hold of Michelle and throws her to the ground,” Fisher said.

He said Harrouff was standing over Mishcon at this point.

“He turned a looked at me and said, ‘You want no part of this,’ or ‘You don’t want a part of me,’ one of the two, and then from his right hand, swung,” Fisher explained.

Harrouff connected with the swing, slicing Fisher’s face and body. Fisher then retreated.

Deputies arrived at the Martin County home shortly after Fisher tried to intervene and help the couple.

One of the first deputies on scene, Wayne Trocan, describes quickly walking up to a gruesome sight. “I saw a huge giant trail of blood, probably eight feet wide.”

