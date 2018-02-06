SARASOTA COUNTY – Two Sarasota County students score “top in the world” for their performance on Cambridge International examinations. They are among only five students in Florida to do so.

Sarasota High School’s Margaux Bernadette Albiez received acknowledgement for her work in Global Perspectives and Research. Booker High School’s Alexis McKinnon received top honors for her general paper.

The Herald-Tribune says Booker, Sarasota and North Port High School all offer the Advanced International Certificate of Education, created by the University of Cambridge.

In 2017, students in the United States took nearly 100,000 Cambridge exams. More than 600 U.S. colleges and universities accept Cambridge exams for credit and placement.