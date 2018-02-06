PALMETTO – Antonino ‘Nino’ Fabiano is the broadcasting and technology teacher at Buffalo Creek Middle School by day. By night, he writes young adult fiction books.

“Kids say the darndest things, as the quote often is said, and so that’s why I love writing this particular genre,” Fabiano said. “My imagination takes me a lot of different places.”

In his latest book, his imagination takes us to Manatee County where Boston Terriers are being stolen but the police, newspapers and television stations are too busy with other stories.

“So the students, who are broadcasters at their middle school academy, they decide to use their power of television to try and get the word out and capture all these bad guys,” Fabiano said.

He found the inspiration for the characters in his classroom, a television studio.

“I always get my characters from real people, and I kind of fictionalize them, obviously, but the three main characters from this particular novel are students from last year,” Fabiano said.

He didn’t publish The Bostons of Manatee County without running the manuscript by his students.

“Some of them identify with the characters; some of them just love the adventure,” Fabiano said.

“I liked the action and how he added some of his broadcast students’ personalities into the characters,” Fabiano’s Student Michael Matsko said. “He also added real places he’s went to and real places in Florida.”

Fabiano’s advice for his pupils who may want to follow in his footsteps: Write what you know.

“Because I’ve been in the classroom now for almost twenty years, and I’ve written my entire life,” Fabiano said. “I decided to combine those two things, and I think it makes for success in the writing area.”

Fabiano is selling copies of the book, and all profits will go to the Buffalo Creek Television Club (BCTV) to buy new video equipment.

He says the goal is to raise $5,000.