SARASOTA – The State College of Florida debuts a new, student-friendly library.

The $17.6 million building, 18 months in the making, features a 270-degree visualization lab and a technology-free zone.

SCF’s administrators also tout the visualization studio, which can help students better understand encounters they may face in the professional world, like the symptoms of a heart attack displayed on three large screens for nursing students.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the library also has a place for students who want to get away from technology, the “thinking hub” is a technology-free-zone, where students are asked to leave their laptops and cellphones behind.