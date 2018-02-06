NBC News – After years of tests, delays and setbacks, SpaceX is poised to launch its Falcon Heavy Rocket. It’s scheduled to take off Tuesday, February 6, at around 1:30 P.M.

The Falcon Heavy was designed to be the most powerful rocket in the world, and the first step toward returning astronauts to the moon or even Mars.

Even if Falcon Heavy performs as hoped, focus will likely shift to developing a new system called BFR or “Big Falcon Rocket” for manned flights.

Falcon Heavy will instead transport satellites.

Tickets to watch the real deal Tuesday, February 6, from the closest viewing spots have sold out.

