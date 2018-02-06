NBC News – Years of tests, delays and setbacks paid off Tuesday with the successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

The rocket, now the largest in use, has the ability to carry nearly 64 metric tons into orbit. It’s launch is seen by many as the next step in returning astronauts to the moon, and eventually sending a crew to Mars.

After the boosters separated, the side cores successfully landed at SpaceX’s designated landing zones.

The Falcon Heavy will be used to launch satellites into orbit.

Inside the rocket launched Tuesday is a cherry red Tesla roadster with a dummy in the seat and the stereo playing “Space Oddity” on repeat.

