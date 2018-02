SARASOTA – The Riverview Rams taking on Newsome in the district basketball playoffs.

The Rams led by double figures at the half, and then they kept it up as Lindsey Edwards hits Marisa Souchak who then finds Kaylee Carr who steps back for a 3–pointer. Carr led the Rams with 14 points.

Then Souchak hands it off to Morgan Windsor who makes the nice move, splits two defenders and scores. The Rams win 55–41. They play Friday night at Tampa Alonso in the district finals.