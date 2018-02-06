SARASOTA – The girls high school soccer playoffs have moved into the regionals. Braden River advanced, but Manatee fell to Wharton. Sarasota Military was eliminated, as were Out–of–door Academy, St Stephen’s, Lakewood Ranch and Venice.

The Cardinal Mooney girls took on Oasis in their Regional Quarterfinal match.

The Cougars led 2–0 at the half, and soon after Oasis had a free kick but Tatum Weishaar is there to help her goalkeeper out and make the save.

Then a corner kick for Mooney’s Isabella McDevit and Alexis Melone heads it and it is just wide, so still 2–0 Cougars.

Then on the attack, the Cougars’ Lauren Golon takes it upfield and hits Katrina Winkler who is surrounded, but she breaks through and scores for a 3–0 lead.

Valeria Pankey added a goal for Mooney, and the Cougars advanced with a 4–1 win. They are headed for the regional semifinals Friday night at home against Bishop Verot.