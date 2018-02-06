SARASOTA COUNTY – A man faces possible felony charges after crashing a stolen vehicle and then fleeing to an island.

The City of Venice reports 53-year-old James Stansberry, Jr. was found in a mangrove island after ditching a van reported stolen from a Venice company he worked at.

According to the City of Venice, Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and later Venice Police responded to a call of a crashed vehicle at Albee Farm Road and Laurel Road and that a person had run into the woods. Although the site was out of city limits, Venice Police responded because the crashed van left behind was reported stolen from a business in the Venice. Another business near that one additionally reported a second crashed vehicle there.

An SCSO helicopter went up to search for the suspect, who was found hiding in a mangrove island in a waterway. Two boats, one from SCSO and one from VPD, were dispatched. Stransberry was apprehendedat around 10 A.M. He was brought to the Sorrento Woods boat ramp where he was taken into custody.

Stansberry was apparently a subcontractor for the initial business, although he had not had much work lately.

Investigators have determined Stansberry is the single suspect in this incident and there is no threat to the community.

“I pulled up to work and saw the police with the car damaged out in front of the other building,” says Sean Gossett, Stransberry’s former co-worker, “and I’m just… I didn’t know what to think. I was always thinking the worst case scenario but after piecing everything together and figuring out what happened you know it’s just we’re still kind of in shock for what happened you know. I pray for him I pray that he gets the help that he needs.”