SARASOTA – The Gun Writer, Lee Williams, talks about the recent ban of Bump Fire stocks in Massachusetts. A Bump Fire stock is a device that enables semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. These devices were found on firearms used by the gunman who opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel on October 1, 2017.

On February 1, Bump Fire stocks became illegal. It’s a serious felony to posses one… up to 20 years in prison. Before the ban, gun stores sold hundreds of them.

Following the band on February 1, Bump Fire stock owners were asked to turn their Bump Fire stocks in to the state police. So far, only three have been turned in so far.

