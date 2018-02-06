FLORIDA – Some people on the East Coast woke up Tuesday to their phones displaying a message about a tsunami warning.

According to the National Weather Service, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued a routine tsunami test message at around 8:30 A.M. February 6.

The test message was then released by at least one private sector weather company as an official warning, resulting in reports of tsunami warnings being received by phone and other media.

The National Weather Service later responded to the false alert on Twitter assuring there was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat.

There is NO current Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat for the U.S.

Please refer to https://t.co/pXpCFxXtaU and @NWS_NTWC for up to date information. — NWS (@NWS) February 6, 2018