CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Charlotte County is on high alert after a suspicious number of fires occur in 72 hours.

More than a dozen brush fires and three structure fires in Charlotte County in just two days. Fire Chief Bill Van Helden says this is not an accident.

“At one of them I actually smelt gasoline when we arrived on scene.”

Fire crews worked overnight to extinguish two homes under construction on Esplanade Avenue and an abandoned home on Lorette Avenue and Atwater Street.

“The number we’re having and how they are being set in different places is unusual quite unusual for us,” said Van Helden.

The locations of these fires have neighbors on edge; many of them live near this wooded brush area.

“Kinda scared you cause that one last night right across the street I mean we could see it from here,” said Jerry Mazzoni. He’s lived in Charlotte County for more than 40 years. He saw the house on fire Monday night. “You can see the fire, the flames shooting up about 30 feet in the air and a lot of smoke,” said Mazzoni.

A string of what deputies are call “suspicious fires”. This two story home off Lorette Avenue in Charlotte County is severely burned. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/KLJeuUgLPO — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) February 6, 2018

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if there if the brush fires and structure fires are related but one thing is certain about Monday night’s fire.

“An accelerated was used to start those fires as well as other evidence that was located we determine that it was arson,” said Skip Conroy, Community Affairs Supervisor for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Helden says it’s all hands on deck but they are spread thin calling in help from other departments.

“We had two structure fires working at one time that probably depleted 2/3 of our resources in the county.”