MANATEE COUNTY – Two Bradenton residents are displaced after their home catches fire.

According to the Bradenton Fire Department, agencies responded at 12:57 P.M. Sunday, February 4, to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of 20th Avenue West.

Upon arrival three minutes later, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the rear utility room of the one-story, single-family residence. The fire was ruled under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is on going.